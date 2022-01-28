Left Menu

Mladenovic, Dodic win mixed doubles championship

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-01-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 09:51 IST
Mladenovic, Dodic win mixed doubles championship
Kristina Mladenovic Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia have defeated Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 to win the mixed doubles championship.

Mladenovic also won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open in 2014 with Daniel Nestor and has two women's doubles titles in 2018 and 2020 in Australia among her five major women's doubles titles.

Dodig has three other Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and two in men's doubles, including last year's Australian Open title with Filip Polášek.

Next up on Rod Laver Arena is the first men's singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday's final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022