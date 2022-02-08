Soccer-Nigeria retain Eguavoen, decide not to appoint Peseiro head coach

Left Menu

Amuneke, who led Tanzania to qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, will later take over as chief coach, the NFF added. "The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as interim technical adviser while former Nigeria World Cup star and former U20 Boys' Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke (is) drafted in as immediate assistant to Eguavoen," the NFF said.

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen will stay in charge of the team on an interim basis and will be helped by former international Emmanuel Amuneke after a good showing by the team at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said. Amuneke, who led Tanzania to qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, will later take over as chief coach, the NFF added.

"The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as interim technical adviser while former Nigeria World Cup star and former U20 Boys' Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke (is) drafted in as immediate assistant to Eguavoen," the NFF said. Eguavoen was to be replaced by Jose Peseiro after the Africa Cup of Nations but the NFF reversed their decision to appoint the Portuguese national after Nigeria reached the knockout rounds of the tournament.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr Jose Peseiro has shown in Nigeria Football during our very cordial discussions and have absolutely no doubt about his capacity," NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi said. "However, in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations ... we have decided to accept the recommendation of the technical and development committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew."

Nigeria will face Ghana in a two-legged playoff tie on March 23 and 29 for a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

