Iga Swiatek becomes 1st Polish tennis player ranked No. 1

Iga Swiatek moved up to the top of the WTA rankings on Monday, becoming the first tennis player from Poland to be ranked number one in the sport.

20-year-old Swiatek takes over from Ashleigh Barty, following the Australian's shock retirement when last month the three-time grand slam winner announced she would be leaving the sport at 25-years-old, having spent more than two years as world #1.

After beating Naomi Osaka to win the Miami Open title on Saturday, Swiatek moved onto a 17-match winning streak having already won Indian Wells a week earlier, and the Qatar Open in Doha in February.

In doing so the Pole has also become the first female player to win the first three WTA 1,000 events of the year.

The clay court season gets under way this week and Swiatek will be targeting a second French Open title in June, having won her maiden grand slam at Roland Garros in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)