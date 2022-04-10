Cricket-Maharaj, Harmer claim early wickets as Bangladesh chase 413

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took three quick wickets as South Africa reduced Bangladesh to 27 for three in pursuit of a victory target of 413 at the close on day three of the second and final test at St George’s Park on Sunday. The duo made inroads into the visitors’ top order on a wicket that is taking prodigious turn and with the weather set fair for the next two days, Bangladesh face a battle to claim a most unlikely victory.

The highest successful run chase at St George’s Park is 271 by Australia against South Africa in 1997. The only other total over 200 was South Africa’s 215 against New Zealand in 1954. Visiting captain Mominul Haque will resume on five, and will be joined at the wicket by first-innings top scorer Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored the only century of the series in the first test in Durban but was out for his second duck in this test, lasting three balls in his two innings. He got a thick edge to Maharaj (2-17) that struck the gloves of wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and looped to Wiaan Mulder at second slip.

One became two quickly as Maharaj struck in his next over, trapping Najmul Hossain Shanto (7) lbw. The home side claimed the vital wicket of the dangerous Tamim Iqbal (13) with the last ball of the day as Harmer got bounce off the surface and the ball struck the shoulder of the bat, looping to Mulder.

South Africa went in pursuit of quick runs in their second innings as opener Sarel Erwee top-scored with 41 and Verreynne ended unbeaten on 39 before they declared on 176 for six. Left arm spinner Taijul Islam finished with figures of 3-67 for a match haul of 9-202.

South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for 217 in their first innings as Mushfiqur top-scored with 51.

