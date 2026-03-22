Bryson DeChambeau Triumphs at LIV Golf South Africa

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious in the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa tournament held at Steyn City, Johannesburg. DeChambeau triumphed over Jon Rahm in a nail-biting play-off after both players concluded the tournament at 26 under-par.

DeChambeau, visibly emotional, expressed gratitude to his team, citing personal challenges he faced off the course. 'A lot had happened in my life in the last week,' he revealed, appreciative of the unwavering support he received.

The event, which captivated over 100,000 spectators, has been announced to return in 2027, from April 22-25. DeChambeau's Crushers secured the team event title by a narrow margin against South Africa's Southern Guards.

(With inputs from agencies.)