1st KI National Ranking Women Archery to begin in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, SAI approves Rs 75 lakh

The first phase of the Khelo India National Ranking Women Archery Tournament, a two-day event, will begin at the TATA Archery Academy in Jamshedpur on Tuesday. The Sports Authority of India has approved a total of Rs 75 lakh to host the tournament in six phases. The tournament will be held across recurve and compound events in the senior, junior and cadet categories, and will be conducted as per the World Archery Rules. The Archery Association of India (AAI), in collaboration with the Jharkhand Archery Association and TATA Steel, are organising the tournament.

According to SAI statement, top 32 recurve and compound archers in senior, junior and cadet categories have been selected for the tournament based on performances at the recently-concluded National Championships. Archers who have also met the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) in any of the international championship/Nationals/selection trials/Khelo India tournaments/state championship/state selection trials in 2021-2022, have also made the cut, the release further added. The six women's National Ranking tournaments will be held every alternate month with the final phase scheduled for December 2022. The cumulative points of the five phases shall be calculated to arrive at the ranking of the top 16 archers for the final phase in December, wherein the top 16 shall be given cash awards, amounting to Rs 37.5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)