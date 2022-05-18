Left Menu

Motor racing-No replacement for Russian GP, F1 season now 22 races

Formula One had scheduled a record 23 rounds this year but the race in Sochi was called off in February and the contract terminated in early March after the country's invasion of Ukraine. The sport had said it would fill the slot, with various options including Qatar and Turkey as well as a second race in Singapore, but there will now be an extra break before the Singapore-Japan double header.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:44 IST
Motor racing-No replacement for Russian GP, F1 season now 22 races

Formula One's 2022 season will be reduced to 22 races after the sport said on Wednesday it would not be replacing the cancelled Russian Grand Prix on Sept. 25 despite interest from other countries. Formula One had scheduled a record 23 rounds this year but the race in Sochi was called off in February and the contract terminated in early March after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The sport had said it would fill the slot, with various options including Qatar and Turkey as well as a second race in Singapore, but there will now be an extra break before the Singapore-Japan double header. Another race in Europe was considered too much of a logistical challenge while temperatures in Qatar -- which returns to the calendar next year as part of a 10-year agreement -- raised concerns.

Formula One also had to balance the commercial value of holding a 23rd race over the additional costs placed on all concerned, with teams already wrestling with inflationary pressures and more expensive hotels and flights. The decision not to add a replacement was announced on the official website www.formula1.com.

It means there will now be a two-weekend break between the Aug 28 to Sept. 11 European triple header of Belgium-Netherlands-Italy and Singapore-Japan on Oct 2 and 9. Formula One is set to expand again next season, with a Las Vegas night race set to debut as a third round in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022