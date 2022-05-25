Emami Group to sponsor East Bengal FC: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Emami Group will sponsor the century-old East Bengal Football Club, ending uncertainty over whether it could play in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Banerjee, after holding a meeting with senior office-bearers of East Bengal FC and Emami Group Director Aditya V Agarwal, said, ''The Emami Group will be sponsoring the club. Both sides have agreed to it. This association will hopefully end the problems faced by East Bengal to play in the ISL.'' She wished luck to the red-and-gold brigade.

East Bengal FC's Debabrata Sarkar said, ''We thank Mamata di for every help she has been providing us not only with the sponsors but with infrastructure as well. We, along with Emami, take a vow to take the club forward.'' Agarwal told PTI that the details of the terms and conditions of the sponsorship will be decided later.

Later, in a press release, Agarwal said, ''It is a great moment of pride for us to forge a relationship with an iconic football club like East Bengal. We were motivated by Didi's passion for sports to form this relationship and are thankful for Didi's support to make this possible. ''Emami has been associated with sports in various formats in the past. We do believe it is the duty of the corporate world to promote and nurture sports and sportsmen. East Bengal Club is an integral part of Indian Football. We hope that together with them, we will continue to offer football lovers the best standards of the sport,'' he added.

The 2021-22 season of ISL was a nightmare for East Bengal as it finished at the bottom of the table winning only one game in the entire tournament. Shree Cement Limited had in April this year officially ended its two-year association with East Bengal FC by handing over the sporting rights to the Kolkata heavyweight side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)