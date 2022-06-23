Ned skipper Scott Edwards happy with his form during 3rd ODI against Eng

Despite facing an eight-wicket defeat against England in the third ODI, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said he his happy with his form. An unbeaten ton by Jason Roy and an unbeaten knock of 86 runs by Buttler helped England chase the target of 245 runs in just 30.1 overs and at a loss of only two wickets, here at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. With this win, England white-washed the three-match ODI series with a lead of 3-0.

"Some good learnings for the boys. Happy with my form, today was a harder wicket but England made it look easy. We looked to score about 280, but the wickets in the end, credit to England for keeping us down," said Edwards in a post-match presentation. Chasing 245, England made a great start as they smashed 81 runs in just 9 overs, with Roy and Philip Salt playing great knocks. It was in the 10th over, when Logan van Meekeren sent the latter back to the dugout after scoring 49 runs. It was followed by Dawid Malan's dismissal in the same over.

Facing two blows back-to-back, England brought Jos Buttler to the crease and along with Roy, the batter made a mockery of the Netherlands bowling line-up. Roy smashed 101* runs in 86 balls while Buttler scored 86* off 64 balls to chase down the huge-looking target of 245 runs in a mere 30.1 overs and claimed victory by 8 wickets and also clinched the three-match ODI series.

Earlier, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, and Max ODowd scored their respective half-centuries and helped the Netherlands reach the score of 244 in the first innings. For England, David Willey scalped four wickets while Brydon Carse took wickets. (ANI)

