Left Menu

Rugby-COVID forces late change to Ireland team for All Blacks test

Replacement prop Finlay Bealham has been ruled out of the Ireland team for Saturday's series opener against New Zealand in Auckland after testing positive for COVID-19. New Zealand had six members of their camp - three coaches and three players - forced into isolation this week after positive tests for the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 12:22 IST
Rugby-COVID forces late change to Ireland team for All Blacks test
Representative Image

Replacement prop Finlay Bealham has been ruled out of the Ireland team for Saturday's series opener against New Zealand in Auckland after testing positive for COVID-19. Tighthead Tom O'Toole has been brought onto the bench with Cian Healy changing shirts to take up the more familiar role as a replacement for loosehead prop Andrew Porter.

Healy, who can play on both sides of the front row, was also a doubt after suffering what looked like a serious leg injury in the 32-17 loss to New Zealand Maori on Wednesday. Loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman was not available for selection after suffering a head knock early in the Maori match.

Bealham is the second player in the Irish squad to test positive for COVID on the tour, after outside back Mack Hansen. New Zealand had six members of their camp - three coaches and three players - forced into isolation this week after positive tests for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022