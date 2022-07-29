Left Menu

Soccer-France women’s coach to be offered contract extension

Le Graet told reporters Diacre would be offered a two-year extension, expressing his satisfaction with the team’s performance at the tournament in England despite their 2-1 semi-final defeat to Germany on Wednesday. Le Graet said the objective of a last-four finish had been achieved and that the French team had "shown a beautiful image of women's football at the top level of the game".

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 15:50 IST
Soccer-France women’s coach to be offered contract extension
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

France will offer women's national team coach Corinne Diacre a contract extension following their run to the Euro 2022 semi-finals, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said. Le Graet told reporters Diacre would be offered a two-year extension, expressing his satisfaction with the team's performance at the tournament in England despite their 2-1 semi-final defeat to Germany on Wednesday.

Le Graet said the objective of a last-four finish had been achieved and that the French team had "shown a beautiful image of women's football at the top level of the game". "This tournament has shown that we have a real team, consistent and improving. There was a good mix between old and young. TV ratings were also good. It shows that the public interest is there," he told several French media outlets.

Le Graet said he planned to settle the contract issue "as quickly as possible". "When you change coaches after one or two years, it doesn't work. You need stability. The 2023 World Cup and the Olympic Games in Paris must be considered together. So, two years is good."

France have qualified for next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and will host the women's Olympic football tournament in 2024, which is at full international level unlike the men's tournament, which is for the Under-23s. "For the World Cup, the objective will still be to reach the last four," Le Graet added. "The World Cup must also serve as a preparation for the Olympic Games, which is in our home." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022