Tata Steel Chess to have women's event for first time; prize money will be equal

India's top players including Koneru Humpy and D Harika, apart from the fast-rising R Vaishali, will be the star attractions in the women's event being introduced in the 4th edition of Tata Steel Chess India tournament.

The tournament will be held in Kolkata from November 29 to December 4.

For the first time, the prize fund for both the men's and women's categories will be equal.

Apart from the Indian stars, the other Women Grandmasters who have confirmed their participation are Anna Muzychuk and Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine, Nana Dzagnidze from Georgia and Alina Kashlinskaya of Poland, the organisers said in a press release.

Humpy, Harika and Vaishali were part of the bronze medal-winning team at the recently concluded Chess Olympiad here.

Like the men's event at the tournament, the women's section would have the same format – rapid and blitz.

Top International Grandmasters, top Indian men and women Grandmasters, young Indian talents are expected to participate in the tournament.

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand would be the brand ambassador and advisor of the tournament. Anand said, ''The introduction of the women's tournament with equal prize money as the men category is a welcome move and an excellent initiative and we hope it is as well-received by the chess enthusiasts. Chess is and should be an equal sport.'' Tania Sachdev, one of India's top players, said she was delighted at the introduction of the women's category in the tournament and the equal prize money for both men and women.

