Left Menu

Soccer-Former Chelsea midfielder Barkley joins Nice on free transfer

Capped 33 times by England, Barkley won the FA Cup, Europa League and Club World Cup with Chelsea but failed to cement a regular spot in the team, spending a season on loan at Aston Villa. Sunday's defeat left Nice in 16th place with five points from six games.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 02:25 IST
Soccer-Former Chelsea midfielder Barkley joins Nice on free transfer

Nice have signed Ross Barkley on a free transfer after the midfielder left Chelsea by mutual consent last month, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who made 100 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions after moving from boyhood club Everton in 2018, was presented before Nice fans ahead of their 1-0 home defeat by Monaco.

"Midfielder Ross Barkley has joined OGC Nice on a free transfer after four-and-a-half years at Chelsea," the French club said in a statement https://www.ogcnice.com/en/article/122334/ross-barkley-arrives-at-le-gym.html. "Though the summer transfer window closed last Thursday evening in France, he can join the Aiglons as he was out of contract."

Barkley becomes the 13th signing in a busy transfer window for Nice that has also seen the arrivals of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, midfielder Aaron Ramsey and winger Nicolas Pepe. Capped 33 times by England, Barkley won the FA Cup, Europa League and Club World Cup with Chelsea but failed to cement a regular spot in the team, spending a season on loan at Aston Villa.

Sunday's defeat left Nice in 16th place with five points from six games. They host German side Cologne in their Europa Conference League group opener on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022