Left Menu

Olympics-Former cyclist Meares to lead Australia team at Paris Games

Twice Olympic track cycling gold medallist Anna Meares will lead Australia's delegation at the Paris Summer Games in 2024 after being named Chef de Mission on Sunday. "She has walked in the athletes' shoes at four Olympic Games, winning medals of every colour and was our team captain in Rio."

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:19 IST
Olympics-Former cyclist Meares to lead Australia team at Paris Games
Anna Meares Image Credit: Wikipedia

Twice Olympic track cycling gold medallist Anna Meares will lead Australia's delegation at the Paris Summer Games in 2024 after being named Chef de Mission on Sunday. Meares competed at four Olympics winning six medals including gold in the 500 metres time trial in Athens in 2004 and the sprint in London in 2012.

The 39-year-old, the second woman to lead an Australia team at a Summer Games after Rio 2016 Chef de Mission Kitty Chiller, replaces Ian Chesterman. "Anna is a leader and has a passion for serving athletes," said Chesterman, who was elected President of the Australian Olympic Committee after the Tokyo Olympics. "She has walked in the athletes' shoes at four Olympic Games, winning medals of every colour and was our team captain in Rio."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022