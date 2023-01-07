Paarl Royals reveal official matchday, training jerseys for SA20

As South Africa gears up for five weeks of entertaining T20 action, franchise Paarl Royals have revealed the official match day jerseys and the training jerseys that the team will be donning at the inaugural season of the SA20. Based out of Paarl, the third-oldest city of South Africa and the largest town in Cape Winelands, the Royals will again be seen embracing shades of pink and admiral blue, for which they are known in India. The pink shade in particular connects the Royals' vision of enabling empowered women in India, to the spirit of Paarl which continues to support their other team in pink in the domestic circuit - the Paarl Rocks.

The design element on both the front and the back of the match day jersey is inspired by the famous mountains of Paarl, most prominently the 'Paarl Rock' which is a huge granite rock that is formed by three rounded formations alongside it. The likes of David Miller, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Lungi Ngidi among others will be seen donning the jersey and paying tribute to the second-largest granite outcrop known to man. The contrasting pink edge of the collar and sleeves provides a smart look to the overall jersey, a release said. Paarl Royals have also unveiled their training jersey for the SA20 which is a tribute to the traditional South African clothing that is made using 'Shweshwe', a popular printed, dyed cotton fabric that the locals also describe as the 'denim' or 'tartan' of the country. The fabric is originally dyed indigo and is then manufactured in a variety of different colors and printing designs typically characterized by intricate geometric patterns.

The culturally significant training jersey is predominantly admiral blue, with a design spread that consists of the deepest hues of green and royal blue from the South African Flag combined with the elegant pink of the Royals, printed across the front and back of the kit. Meanwhile, the high stretch V-neck and edges of the sleeves have a raglan pattern that allows ease of movement while training. The newly kitted Paarl Royals will kick start their SA20 campaign against MI Cape Town on 10th January 2023 at Newlands from 17.30hrs South African Standard Time (GMT+2) and 21.00hrs Indian Standard Time. (ANI)

