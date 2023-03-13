Left Menu

Cricket-Head leads Australia's fight as draw looms in Ahmedabad

Australia lost nightwatchman Matt Kuhnemann en route to 73 for one at lunch, still 18 behind India, who are 2-1 ahead in the series. Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 22 having raised 59 runs with Head for the second wicket.

Reuters | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 11:51 IST
Cricket-Head leads Australia's fight as draw looms in Ahmedabad
Travis Head Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Travis Head made an unbeaten 45 to lead Australia's bid to force a draw in the fourth and final test against India in Ahmedabad on Monday. Australia lost nightwatchman Matt Kuhnemann en route to 73 for one at lunch, still 18 behind India, who are 2-1 ahead in the series.

Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 22 having raised 59 runs with Head for the second wicket. Australia had sent out Kuhnemann to open the innings with Head on Sunday after Usman Khawaja hurt his knee while fielding.

Kuhnemann, who faced 35 balls for his six runs, was trapped lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin in the lone wicket to fall in the morning session. India's hopes of a third victory in the series hinged on a batting collapse but the wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium did not deteriorate as much as their spinners would have liked.

Even Kuhnemann was unlucky to be adjudged lbw to a delivery which, replays confirmed, would have missed the stumps. Wary of potentially wasting a review on a nightwatchman, Australia opted against challenging the decision.

Head hit five boundaries in his fluent knock in what has been the best batting conditions of the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023