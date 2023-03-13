Left Menu

Spanish government to side against Barcelona over payments

The Spanish governments top sports authority will take action against Barcelona in the legal proceedings the club is facing for its payments of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the countrys refereeing committee, an official said Monday.Jos Manuel Franco, president of Spains sports council, said on channel Telecinco that the government will join the other accusing parties in the legal proceedings against the club.The council is the latest to announce plans to act after prosecutors on Friday formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-03-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:50 IST
Spanish government to side against Barcelona over payments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish government's top sports authority will take action against Barcelona in the legal proceedings the club is facing for its payments of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country's refereeing committee, an official said Monday.

José Manuel Franco, president of Spain's sports council, said on channel Telecinco that the government will join the other accusing parties in the legal proceedings against the club.

The council is the latest to announce plans to act after prosecutors on Friday formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation. An investigating judge will decide whether the accusations should lead to charges.

Real Madrid announced after an urgent board meeting Sunday it will also side against its biggest rival, becoming the latest club to express concerns about the case. The Spanish league and the Spanish soccer federation also planned to act.

Barcelona has been under scrutiny since the payments to the vice president of the refereeing committee became public last month. Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest, saying it paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.

Club president Joan Laporta said Sunday that Barcelona was “innocent of the accusations” and was “the victim of a campaign, that now involves everyone, to harm its honorability.” He said ”many will be forced to rectify.” Prosecutors said in court documents seen by The Associated Press that the payments by the club totaled as much as 7.3 million euros ($7.7 million) from 2001-18. They added that this “quantity was not justified because it was not foreseen in the statutes of the club nor approved by its general assembly (of club members).” There is so far no evidence that referees or game results were actually influenced during the period in which Barcelona made the payments.

Barcelona increased its Spanish league lead to nine points over Real Madrid on Sunday after an equalizer by Athletic Bilbao was disallowed by video review following a controversial handball in the buildup. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023