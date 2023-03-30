Left Menu

Spain-Serbia matchup in Davis Cup draw: US faces Croatia

The top two teams in each group advance to the Final 8 tournament in Malaga, Spain, in November.Spain beat Serbia in last years group stage, when neither Djokovic nor Spains Rafael Nadal took part.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-03-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 09:31 IST
Spain-Serbia matchup in Davis Cup draw: US faces Croatia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The draw for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals set up a possible meeting between No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic as Spain and Serbia were placed in the group. Spain will host Group C, which also includes the Czech Republic and South Korea, in Valencia in September.

The United States will face two-time champion Croatia along with Finland and the Netherlands in Group D. That group will be hosted by Croatia, although the city and venue has yet to be announced. Defending champion Canada, which won the tournament for the first time last year, is in Group A along with host Italy, Sweden and Chile.

Group B consists of host Britain, last year's runner-up Australia, France and Switzerland. The top two teams in each group advance to the Final 8 tournament in Malaga, Spain, in November.

Spain beat Serbia in last year's group stage, when neither Djokovic nor Spain's Rafael Nadal took part. Alcaraz, who reclaimed the No. 1 ranking from Djokovic this month, was in the Spain team last year but did not play against Serbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India
4
VP Dhankhar urges industrialists to utilize CSR funds within the country

VP Dhankhar urges industrialists to utilize CSR funds within the country

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023