Left Menu

Argentina qualifies for Paris Olympics sevens in reaching Toulouse semis

Canadas first semifinal since the 2021 series will be against Argentina on Sunday.New Zealand will take an 18-game winning streak into its semifinal with France.We have a chance in front of our own people, were not afraid, Frances Varian Pasquet said.Pasquet won their quarterfinal against Britain with the winning try.

PTI | Toulouse | Updated: 14-05-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 09:52 IST
Argentina qualifies for Paris Olympics sevens in reaching Toulouse semis
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Argentina qualified for the Paris Olympics by reaching the France Sevens quarterfinals and prevented New Zealand from clinching the men's world series by moving onto the semifinals.

New Zealand was still one win away from winning its 14th series out of 24 in total after also reaching the semifinals by crushing Ireland 35-0 in the quarters.

Argentina, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, joined New Zealand and host France in making the 2024 Paris lineup, and in style. The Argentines gave Britain its biggest defeat in world series history, by 50-0.

Marcos Moneta scored three tries against Britain, and added two more as South Africa was handled 21-12 in the quarters.

With Olympic champion Fiji failing to advance from its pool after losing to France 24-19, Australia's own Olympic hopes were delayed after it was upset by Canada 12-10 in the quarters.

A game-ending injury to Australia's Darby Lancaster gave Canada the man advantage to strike first through captain Phil Berna. Australia rallied in the second half to lead 10-7 with tries by Tim Clements and James Turner but, crucially, none were converted.

Canada won when Alex Russell stutter-stepped Nathan Lawson and got around the outside to score. Canada's first semifinal since the 2021 series will be against Argentina on Sunday.

New Zealand will take an 18-game winning streak into its semifinal with France.

“We have a chance in front of our own people, we're not afraid,” France's Varian Pasquet said.

Pasquet won their quarterfinal against Britain with the winning try. France came from behind to lead 12-7 while Britain had two players in the sin-bin. But back at full strength, Britain leveled through Will Homer with 37 seconds left of regular time. Dominating possession over the next two added minutes, France hammered Britain and Pasquet broke through for 17-12.

On the women's side, new series champion New Zealand racked up its 33rd and 34th straight wins to set up a semifinal against France.

Chief rival Australia rebounded from a rare pool loss, to France 19-12, by beating Ireland 17-7 in the quarterfinals.

In the loss to France, Australia's Maddison Levi scored her 53rd try this season, breaking the record of New Zealand great Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

In the semifinals, Australia will play the United States, which held off Fiji 22-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023