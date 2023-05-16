Left Menu

Soccer-Melbourne City's Bos moves to Belgium for Australian record fee

"The transfer fee for Jordan is a record for any Australian club and is a testament to his talent and to the strength of our academy programme." Bos will remain at City until the end of the current campaign, which could be as early as Friday when they take on Sydney FC in the home leg of their championship playoff semi-final.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:30 IST
Soccer-Melbourne City's Bos moves to Belgium for Australian record fee
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne City left back Jordan Bos has agreed to join Belgian Pro League team Westerlo for a fee that the A-League side said was a record received by an Australian club. The move, which is subject to a medical, caps a meteoric rise for 20-year-old Bos, who made his debut for City last season and won his first cap for Australia against Ecuador in March this year.

Local media reports said the deal was worth close to A$2 million ($1.36 million), bettering the A$1.7 million that English club Leicester City paid Sydney United for goalkeeper Zeljko Kalac in 1995. It also exceeds the A-League record A$1.5 million that Manchester City paid its Melbourne sister club in the Emirati-owned City Football Group for midfielder Aaron Mooy in 2016.

"We are incredibly proud of our track record in developing young Australian talent," Melbourne City chief executive Brad Rowse said in a media release. "The transfer fee for Jordan is a record for any Australian club and is a testament to his talent and to the strength of our academy programme."

Bos will remain at City until the end of the current campaign, which could be as early as Friday when they take on Sydney FC in the home leg of their championship playoff semi-final. The first leg last Friday finished 1-1. ($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023