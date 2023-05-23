Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly appointed brand ambassador of Tripura tourism

Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly was appointed the brand ambassador of Tripura tourism, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met Ganguly at his residence in Kolkata along with state officials, and discussed the proposal.

The chief minister said he also spoke to Ganguly over the phone, and was confident that his participation in the campaigns would give an impetus to the state's tourism sector.

''It's a matter of great pride that former captain of Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism,'' Saha said in a Facebook post.

