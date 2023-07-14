Sports News Roundup: Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax; Tunisia's 'Minister of Happiness' chases her dream and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Majestic Djokovic eases past Sinner to reach Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic barely got out of second gear as he swept past subdued Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, easing into a record 35th Grand Slam final with a whirlwind 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) victory under the Centre Court roof on Friday. Djokovic has turned the famous show court into his own personal fiefdom having not lost there in 10 years and the Serbian is one win away from a record-equalling eighth men's title at the grasscourt major to match Roger Federer's mark.

Cycling-Brutal Pogacar closes on leader Vingegaard ahead of punishing weekend

Tadej Pogacar continued to claw back time on overall leader Jonas Vingegaard with a late, brutal uphill sprint to drop the defending champion in the finale of Friday's 13th stage of the Tour de France at the top of the Col du Grand Colombier and put his rival under immense pressure. The Slovenian, Tour winner in 2020 and 2021, stood on the pedals inside the last kilometre and launched a furious sprint with Denmark's Vingegaard holding his wheel before losing the slipstream and four seconds on the line.

Tennis-Jabeur ready for latest shot at Wimbledon glory with Vondrousova in her way

Trailblazing Tunisian Ons Jabeur stands on the verge of history with a maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon within her grasp but in Czech surprise package Marketa Vondrousova she faces a final opponent who could tear up the script and prolong her wait. The ever genial Jabeur, dubbed her country's "Minister of Happiness" and a crowd favourite almost everywhere she plays, endured heartbreak in last year's title clash where she was outclassed by Elena Rybakina after winning the opening set.

Soccer-England held by Canada in World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win

England and Canada played out a 0-0 draw in a behind-closed-doors friendly while Spain and Italy secured wins on Friday in warm-up matches ahead of the Women's World Cup. Fourth-ranked England were the 2022 Euro champions and seventh-ranked Canada won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Soccer-Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax

Arsenal have signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam, both clubs said on Friday. Arsenal did not specify the length of the contract, with British media reporting he has signed a five-year deal.

Soccer-Gladbach sign Cvancara from Sparta Prague on five-year deal

Borussia Moenchengladbach have signed Czech Republic forward Tomas Cvancara from Sparta Prague on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Friday. The clubs have not disclosed the transfer fee but reports said the amount was around 10 million euros ($11.24 million).

Tennis-Tunisia's 'Minister of Happiness' chases her dream

Ons Jabeur is carrying the hopes of her country and her continent at Wimbledon as she bids to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title. Tunisian Jabeur has reached the final at the All England Club for the second year in a row, beating major winners Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka along the way.

Soccer player Benjamin Mendy not guilty of UK rape charges - PA Media

Former Manchester City soccer player Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court, PA Media reported on Friday. In January, Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Soccer-Barcelona, Man United among clubs fined over fair play rule breaches

Barcelona and Manchester United have been fined by UEFA for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, European soccer's governing body said on Friday. Barcelona have been fined 500,000 euros ($561,000) for wrongly reporting "profits on disposal of intangible assets" in 2022.

Mixed Martial Arts-Hill to vacate UFC title after suffering Achilles injury

Jamahal Hill will vacate the UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles tendon, the American said on Thursday. The 32-year-old claimed a unanimous decision win over Brazil's Glover Teixeira in January to win the vacant title at UFC 283.

