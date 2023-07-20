Left Menu

Ravindra Banshtu, Indian women's volleyball team new coach

Ravindra Banshtu, a resident of Shimla's Rohru village, has been made the coach of the Indian national women's volleyball team, as confirmed by the Volleyball Federation of India.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:50 IST
Ravindra Banshtu, Indian women's volleyball team new coach
Ravindra Banshtu (Source: Volleyball Federation of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Himachal Pradesh

Ravindra Banshtu, a resident of Shimla's Rohru village, has been made the coach of the Indian national women's volleyball team, as confirmed by the Volleyball Federation of India. Ravindra Banshtu has been selected as the coach of the Indian National Women's Volleyball team. Banshtu will train the volleyball team selected for the 19th Asian Women's Championship. She is currently serving as a coach in the sports department of Himachal Pradesh.

Asian Volleyball Championship will be played in Hangzhou, China from September 22 to October 8. For this, she has been appointed the India team's coach. Banshtu hails from the Rohru area of ​​the Shimla district. She was selected as a coach in the Education Department in 2005.

Banshtu played 16 nationals in volleyball and three times with the Indian team. Indian women's national volleyball team represents India in international competitions and is managed by the Volleyball Federation of India.

In July 2018, Minimol Abraham was appointed as the captain of the Indian national team for the 2018 Asian Games. The team won the gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games, defeating Nepal in the final.

Ravindra Banshtu will be seen as the coach of the Indian team in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship and 19th Asian Games. There is a wave of happiness among the people of the area as Banstu became the coach of the Indian team. The coaching camp of the Indian team for the championship is going on in Bangalore. In the coaching camp, Banshtu is training the Indian women's volleyball team as a coach. The coaching camp, which started on July 13, will continue for a month.

Ravindra Banshtu has been serving as a volleyball coach in the education department since 2005. Played volleyball 16 times at the national level and three times at the international level for India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023