Soccer-Spalletti appointed new coach of Italian national team -Ansa

Luciano Spalletti will be the new head coach of Italy's national soccer team, replacing Roberto Mancini who resigned on Aug 13, Ansa news agency reported on Friday.

Spalletti, 64, last season led Napoli to its first Serie A title in 33 years, crowning a long club management career that has included spells at AS Roma, Inter, and a five-year stint with Russian club Zenit St Petersburg. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)

