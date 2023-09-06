Left Menu

DD Sports channel is now DD Sports HD
The Central Government-owned DD Sports will now be called DD Sports HD. In a release, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has added one more high-definition channel to its bouquet with DD Sports HD Channel.

DD Sports HD is starting with the telecast of ongoing Asia Cup cricket matches. "This not only fulfils a long-standing demand of sports lovers across the country but is another decisive step forward to make the entire DD Network relevant to the changing times," the release said.

"In the coming months, DD Sports intends to come up with more fresh content with a more consistent and robust publicity plan." In recent months DD Sports has launched several innovative and fresh approaches in terms of the presentation of the content. In the recently concluded India vs West Indies international cricket series, Doordarshan Network came up with the language feed in Tamil, Kannada, Bangla, Telugu and Bhojpuri apart from the commentary in Hindi and English.

The channel has also tied up with leading sports players like NBA, PGTA amongst others to bring in fresh content in the channel. In the coming months many content synergy tie-ups are lined up which will position DD Sports as one of the leading channels in the sports genre, the ministry said.

DD Sports was launched on March 18, 1998. In the beginning, it broadcast sports programs for 6 hours a day which was increased to 12 hours in 1999. From June 2000, DD Sports became a round-the-clock satellite channel. With the decision to launch DD Sports HD now, the channel will become a one-stop destination for major international sporting events and grass-root transformative event like Khelo India Games, winter games and games for divyang amongst others. DD Sports is currently available on Channel Number on 079 DD Free Dish and will soon be available on others platforms also. (ANI)

