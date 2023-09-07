Arunachal Pradesh to host Final Rounds of 77th National Football Championships for Santosh Trophy

The Final Rounds of the 77th National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 will be held in Arunachal Pradesh announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday. The dates for the final rounds will be announced later.

The AIFF also announced that the Group Stage of the Santosh Trophy will be staged during the competition window between October 6 to 20, 2023 and the six groups will be hosted by the six member associations (MAs) - Goa Football Association, Punjab Football Association, Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh, Assam Football Association, Services Sports Control Board, and Western India Football Association (Maharashtra). Arunachal Pradesh, the hosts for the Final Rounds, have been exempted from playing the group stages. Group A:Hosts: Goa Football AssociationTeams: Kerala, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.

Group B:Hosts: Punjab Football AssociationTeams: Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Delhi, Ladakh, West Bengal. Group C:Hosts: Uttar Pradesh Football SanghTeams: Manipur, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.

Group D:Hosts: Assam Football AssociationTeams: Railways, Bihar, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh. Group E:Hosts: Services Sports Control BoardTeams: Services, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Pondicherry, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.

Group F:Hosts: Western India Football AssociationTeams: Maharashtra, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Tripura. (ANI)

