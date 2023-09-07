Rugby-Sexton to lead Ireland in World Cup opener with Romania, Van der Flier benched
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will lead the side but flanker Josh van der Flier has been left out of their opening World Cup game against Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday as coach Andy Farrell seeks to hit the ground running. Johnny Sexton (Leinster)(captain)(113) 9.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will lead the side but flanker Josh van der Flier has been left out of their opening World Cup game against Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday as coach Andy Farrell seeks to hit the ground running. After facing Romania and Tonga the Irish take on South Africa and Scotland in the fixtures that will likely decide the outcome of the group and Farrell has chosen to keep World Player of the Year Van der Flier in reserve for the challenges ahead.
Instead, Peter O'Mahony has been named at openside flanker in a team bristling with experience. Playing in his final World Cup, the 38-year-old Sexton is named at outhalf with winger Keith Earls, who scored a try against England on his 100th cap in a recent World Cup warm-up game, also included in the starting lineup.
Ireland team: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster)(31)
14. Keith Earls (Munster)(100) 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)(52)
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht)(47) 11. James Lowe (Leinster)(21)
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster)(captain)(113) 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(26)
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster)(54) 2. Rob Herring (Ulster)(37)
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)(67) 4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster)(3)
5. James Ryan (Leinster)(55) 6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)(41)
7. Peter O’Mahony (Munster)(96) 8. Caelan Doris (Leinster)(31)
