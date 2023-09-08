Shubman Gill turns 24: A look at career, accomplishments of India's rising batting sensation

India's rising batting sensation Shubman Gill turned 24 on Friday. The batter, who is considered as one of the best in the world out now, made his international debut in 2019. Since then, this dashing stroke-player has made major strides year by year to the point that he is now considered as the successor of current Indian batting great, Virat Kohli.

The Punjab batter's first major performances came for India U-19 World Cup winning team of 2018, where he served as skipper Prithvi Shaw's deputy. In six matches, he scored 372 runs at an average of 124.00, with one century and three fifties in five innings, with the best score of 102 against Pakistan in the semifinals. He was India's highest run scorer in the tournament, overall second and also the 'Player of the Series' award winner. Gill has represented India in 18 Tests, scoring 966 runs at an average of 32.20. He has scored two centuries and four fifties in 33 innings, with the best score of 128.

The batter shot to fame by showing some impressive composure and skillset during his debut Test series in Australia. In an unforgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in 2021 which saw the Indian side overcome a dismal show in the first Test, absence of Virat Kohli, injuries, inexperience and sometimes, racism, Gill was one of India's brightest spots. In three matches, he scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80. He scored two half-centuries in six innings, with his knock of 91 at the Gabba during the historic win in the final Test considered as one of the finest innings played by an Indian in Australia. The way Gill bravely took on a full-strength Australian attack comprising of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon earned him acclaim. ODIs are Gill's currently strongest format. In 29 ODIs, he has scored 1,514 runs at an average of 63.08. He has scored four centuries and seven fifties in 29 innings, with the best of 208.

Gill smashed a double century in January against New Zealand, scoring 208 in 149 balls, with 19 fours and nine sixes. At the age of 23, the young Punjab batter became the youngest double-centurion in ODI history. He has represented India in 11 T20I matches, scoring 304 runs at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of above 146. He has scored a century and fifty each in this format. He is the youngest player to score a century in T20Is for India.

At the age of 23, he is the world's youngest all-format centurion. Overall in 58 international matches, he has scored 2,784 runs at an average of 43.50, with seven centuries and 12 half-centuries in 73 innings and the best score of 208. With his sheer consistency, he is going towards the path of becoming a future all-time great in world cricket.

Shubman Gill has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League. In 91 matches, he has scored 2,790 runs at an average of 37.70 and a strike rate of 134.07, with three centuries and 18 fifties. His best score is 129. Gill was the part of GT's debut IPL campaign in which they won the title. With 483 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.50, with four fifties, he was one of the architects of this win. In the next season this year, Gill stepped up his game massively. In 17 matches, he scored 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80, with three centuries four fifties and a best score of 129 in 17 innings.

His knocks helped his team reach finals and he became the youngest 'Orange Cap' winner for most runs in IPL history, at the age of just 23. Gill also has the second-highest runs in a single IPL season with 890 runs, sitting next to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat, who scored 973 runs in the 2016 season, with four centuries and seven fifties in 16 innings. Gill has a long way to go. But the accolades he accomplished in such a short time proves that the 'Prince of Indian Cricket' he is here for a long run. He will only get better with time and under the guidance of a superstar-filled Indian team, he will no doubt run this game for years to come. (ANI)

