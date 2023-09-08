Left Menu

Spanish prosecutor files complaint against Rubiales for sexual assault, coercion

A Spanish prosecutor has filed a complaint with the High Court against suspended soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. Prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil's decision came three days after Hermoso lodged a criminal complaint.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:47 IST
Spanish prosecutor files complaint against Rubiales for sexual assault, coercion

A Spanish prosecutor has filed a complaint with the High Court against suspended soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

Prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil's decision came three days after Hermoso lodged a criminal complaint. It is up to the court to present formal charges. The complaint, announced on Friday, describes how Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the mouth "without her consent" while holding her head with both hands after Spain defeated England in the women's World Cup final in Sydney on Aug. 20. Rubiales has said the kiss was mutual and consensual and has defied calls from players, government officials and others for him to resign.

Durantez also appealed to Australian authorities to clarify whether the incident would be considered a sexual crime in that country. During her testimony to the prosecutor, Hermoso said she and her relatives were put under pressure from Rubiales and his "professional entourage" to say that she "justified and approved what happened", the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prosecutor added a possible crime of coercion by Rubiales as a result, according to the statement. The incident has unleashed a wave of indignation against sexism in Spain, resulting in the temporary suspension of Rubiales by FIFA after he refused to step down and the sacking of the team's coach Jorge Vilda, an ally of the federation president.

The prosecutor for Spain's High Court has said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of between one and four years if Hermoso, who lives and plays in Mexico, were to file a complaint. Rubiales did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Hermoso's agent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023