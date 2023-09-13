Australia youngster Harry Dixon looking to match his idol David Warner at international level

Australia's young left-handed batter Harry Dixon who idolizes star batter David Warner is looking to emulate him after he earned a two-year deal with Melbourne Renegades. Dixon at the age of 18 is considered to be one of the prospects following his remarkable stint in England where he made 167 and 83 in the first Youth Test at New Road.

The young left-handed batter has already struck 148 off 125 balls in the one-day series when England Under-19s came to Australia. Dixon's knock bore similarities to the person he idolizes the most and now he is looking to take steps to perform a similar feat just like Warner did at the international level.

"I've always idolized David Warner. Seeing him grow up as a T20 player and then be able to play all three formats as well as he has done is hopefully something I want to do in the future. He has been incredible and done a lot for the country, hopefully, I can be pretty similar and get into the Aussie team and play all three formats," Dixon told ESPNcricinfo. "I'd like to think of myself as someone who can potentially in the future play all three formats. Think I showed that in the last couple of series against England which is nice," Dixon added.

The youngster will look to make the most of the opportunity after Renegades showed interest during the Under-19 series in Australia and acquired his services. He will have the opportunity to learn and gain experience from the likes of Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Quinton de Kock who are also a part of the Renegades squad.

"Can't wait to share a locker room with guys like Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon. Looking forward to getting stuck in and learning as much as I can and becoming the best player I can be. Regardless of however many games I play, just being around and training with those boys will be fantastic for my development as well," he said. The 13th edition of the Big Bash League will begin in December 7 with Brisbane Heat squaring off against Melbourne Stars. (ANI)

