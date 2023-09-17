Siraj takes 6/21 as India bowl out Sri Lanka for 50 in Asia Cup final

Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell helping India skittle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.

Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 17 runs off 34 balls.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped took three wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 17; Mohammed Siraj 6/21, Hardik Pandya 3/3).

