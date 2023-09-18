Left Menu

Rugby-Unimpressive England do enough to beat Japan 34-12 in Nice

England toiled at times but profited from a bizarre second half try to defeat Japan 34-12 at the Stade de Nice on Sunday and earn a bonus-point in an unimpressive display that nonetheless leaves them in control of their World Cup Pool D.

Reuters | Nice | Updated: 18-09-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 02:31 IST
Rugby-Unimpressive England do enough to beat Japan 34-12 in Nice
  • Country:
  • France

England toiled at times but profited from a bizarre second half try to defeat Japan 34-12 at the Stade de Nice on Sunday and earn a bonus-point in an unimpressive display that nonetheless leaves them in control of their World Cup Pool D. With the game poised at 13-12, England captain Courtney Lawes cantered in for a try as the Japanese players stopped and watched, expecting to hear the referee’s whistle for a knock-on when the ball in fact deflected off the head of prop Joe Marler.

That turned the tide of the contest as England ran in four tries in all, number eight Lewis Ludlam barging over in the first half before fullback Freddie Steward crossed in the corner and centre Joe Marchant grabbed the bonus-point with the final play of the game. Before that England’s attack looked blunt as they battled to hold onto the ball and kicked away possession from promising attacking areas, but were let off the hook by a Japan side that did not have the quality to punish them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023