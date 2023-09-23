Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Dodgers drop Giants, close in on NLDS

Rookie right-hander Emmet Sheehan struck out nine over 4 2/3 no-hit innings, J.D. Martinez drove in three runs and the host Los Angeles Dodgers opened a four-game series against the rival San Francisco Giants with a 7-2 victory on Thursday. Martinez hit his 30th home run as the Dodgers won for the sixth time in their last seven games. They have a magic number of two for clinching a bye into the National League Division Series. Shelby Miller (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning to earn the win.

Sport-Saudi crown prince says he does not care about 'sportswashing' claims

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he does not care about allegations of "sportswashing" against the kingdom and that he will continue funding sport if it adds to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). The allegation of "sportswashing" is levelled at countries perceived to be using sport to improve their tarnished image abroad.

Soccer-Xavi signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2025

Coach Xavi Hernandez has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2025 with an option for a further year, the LaLiga club said on Friday. The 43-year-old manager arrived at Barcelona on a three-year deal following the departure of Dutchman Ronald Koeman at the end of 2021.

Olympic medalist sues US bobsled team doctor for sexual abuse

Aja Evans, a 2014 Olympic bobsled bronze medalist, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a doctor who worked on Team USA's medical staff subjected her to nearly a decade of sexual abuse and harassment during treatment. The doctor, Jonathan Wilhelm, a chiropractor who resides in Montana, as well as the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed on Wednesday in a state court in upstate New York.

WTA roundup: Greet Minnen, Yulia Putintseva advance in China

Belgium's Greet Minnen and Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva pulled off upsets in the quarterfinals of the Guangzhou Open on Thursday in China. The unseeded Putintseva eliminated third seed Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-0. Putintseva converted six of 12 break points and saved nine of 11, overcoming Maria's 6-1 edge in aces.

Doping-Russia faces new sanctions for non-compliance, says WADA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will face more sanctions for failing to address non-compliance issues, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday. Following executive committee meetings in Shanghai, WADA said it also found the Pan American Sport Organisation (Panam Sports) and the South Africa and Bermuda Anti-Doping Agencies in non-compliance with the WADA code.

Soccer-Klopp expecting 'solid' West Ham to be tricky opponents

West Ham United are one of the Premier League's strongest teams, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday, as he urged his side to be at their very best against last season's Europa Conference League winners. West Ham, who sold key midfielder Declan Rice in the close season, travel to Anfield on Sunday having started the season in fine form, winning three out of five matches to sit sixth in the standings on 10 points.

US, Mexico, Canada aim to deter exploitation of 2026 FIFA World Cup -statement

The United States, Mexico and Canada are coordinating to tackle any "collusive schemes" involving goods or services connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in an bid to avoid exploitation of the sporting event, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Kenyan police recover unlicensed firearm from home of banned New Zealand runner

Kenyan police have recovered an unlicensed AK-47 rifle and more than 20 rounds of ammunition at the home of banned New Zealand runner Zane Robertson, who was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault. In March this year the middle and long-distance runner, who competed at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, was banned for eight years for doping and interfering with the testing process.

Motor racing-F1 stewards accept they erred in not penalising Verstappen

Formula One stewards have accepted they erred in not imposing a grid penalty on Red Bull's Max Verstappen for impeding in Singapore qualifying last weekend, and the decision will not serve as a precedent. Championship leader Verstappen collected two reprimands for three incidents reviewed but escaped any penalty for Sunday's race at Marina Bay.

