Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-China's Xi opens Hangzhou Asian Games, ceremony dazzles

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the COVID-delayed 19th Asian Games in the Eastern city of Hangzhou during a spectacular and at times raucous ceremony on Saturday, which organisers hope will lift the mood in a nation struggling with an economic slump. Spectators in the city's 80,000 capacity stadium let out a huge roar as Xi was introduced and walked in to sit with visiting dignitaries including International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Soccer-Luton earn first Premier League point with draw against 10-man Wolves

Bottom side Luton Town claimed their first Premier League point when they held 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers to a nervy 1-1 draw at a rocking Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Wolves had Jean-Ricner Bellegarde sent off late in the first half but they opened the scoring through Pedro Neto after the break before Carlton Morris equalised from the penalty spot.

Tennis-China's Wang claims maiden WTA title in Guangzhou

China's Wang Xiyu captured her maiden WTA Tour title on Saturday as the world number 88 powered past Magda Linette 6-0 6-2 in the final of the Guangzhou Open, the first elite women's tournament in the Asian nation since 2019. The 22-year-old Wang's victory marked the fourth time that a Chinese player has been crowned champion in Guangzhou, following Wang Qiang (2018), Zhang Shuai (2013, 2017) and Li Na (2004).

MLB roundup: Ronald Acuna Jr. joins 40/40 club in Braves' win

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley homered in the first inning, and the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Washington Nationals 9-6 to move closer to the 100-win mark Friday night. Marcell Ozuna smashed a three-run homer in the seventh, and Riley drove in runs on three separate plate appearances to finish with four runs batted in for the National League East champion Braves (99-55).

Soccer-Vinicius overcomes injury for possible Real return against Atletico

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. could return for this weekend's LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday. The 23-year-old has not played for Real since suffering a thigh muscle injury during a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo last month. He also missed Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

Soccer-Man City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite Rodri red card

Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, making it six wins out of six despite losing midfielder Rodri to a red card early in the second half. In all, referee Anthony Taylor doled out 11 yellow cards along with Rodri's red, with seven of the yellows coming in a bad-tempered second half as Forest tried to leverage their extra man, but to no avail.

Motor racing-Happy McLaren boss offers to fly Piastri's mum to Japan

McLaren Formula One boss Zak Brown offered to fly Oscar Piastri's mother to Japan after the Australian rookie driver put his car on the front row of the starting grid for Sunday's race at Suzuka. The 22-year-old had also qualified on the front row for the Belgian GP sprint in July but Japan will be the first time Piastri has started a full grand prix from that position.

Soccer-Record-breaking Kane scores hat-trick in Bayern's 7-0 demolition of Bochum

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick and delivered two assists in their 7-0 demolition of VfL Bochum on Saturday to take his tally to seven and set a club record for most goals by a player in his first five league matches. Kane's three goals put him above club great Gerd Mueller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic who all scored five times in their first five Bundesliga games.

Motor racing-'Go suck on an egg', Verstappen tells Red Bull's doubters

Max Verstappen told Red Bull's doubters to 'go suck on an egg' after taking a dominant Japanese Grand Prix pole position a week after the team's record run of 15 wins in a row ended in Singapore. The runaway Formula One championship leader's lap of one minute 28.877 seconds around Suzuka was 0.581 faster than McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, who will line up on a Sunday front row for the first time.

Tennis-Federer vows not to be a stranger to tour in retirement

Swiss maestro Roger Federer said he had missed everything about tennis following his retirement last year and vowed to not be a stranger to the tour despite his off-court commitments and the challenge of parenting two sets of twins. Speaking after the first day at the Laver Cup in Vancouver on Friday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion described his life as "intense" and "beautiful" following his farewell match in last year's edition of the team event in London but said he was delighted to be back in front of fans.

