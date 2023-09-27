Left Menu

India continues winning streak at Badminton World Junior Championships

Indian team continued its winning streak at the badminton World Junior Championships with an impressive 5-0 win over Brazil in Spokane, USA on Wednesday.In the opening match, the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma triumphed over Joaquim Mendona and Maria Clara Lopes Lima 21-14, 21-17 to give India a 1-0 lead.In the boys singles match, Lokesh Reddy Kalagotla faced a formidable opponent in Renan Melo, who lost the first game 17-21 but fought back resiliently in the second game.Lokesh managed to get the upper hand and ultimately won the second game by 24-22 to wrap up the match.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:22 IST
In the opening match, the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma triumphed over Joaquim Mendonça and Maria Clara Lopes Lima 21-14, 21-17 to give India a 1-0 lead.

In the boys' singles match, Lokesh Reddy Kalagotla faced a formidable opponent in Renan Melo, who lost the first game 17-21 but fought back resiliently in the second game.

Lokesh managed to get the upper hand and ultimately won the second game by 24-22 to wrap up the match. In the girls' singles section, Devika Sihag cruised to victory by defeating Maria Eduarda Oliveira 21-9, 21-6 in just 18 minutes.

In the boys' doubles category, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana emerged victorious against Joaquim Mendonça and João Mendonça Taveira 21-19, 21-10. Girls' doubles pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty then displayed their coordination on way to an impressive 21-13, 21-11 win over Maria Clara Lopes Lima and Maria Eduarda Oliveira.

Later in the day, group D leaders India will next face Germany, who is second in the group. The outcome of this match will decide who tops the group. The team that finishes on top will face the winner of group C in the quarter-finals on September 28.

