Asian Games: Tennis player Sumit Nagal's Asian Games journey ends

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal's journey ends at the Asian Games after he bowed out in the quarterfinal of the men's single event while Ankita Raina also faced defeat in the quarterfinal of the women's single event on Wednesday. However, Ankita Raina will feature in mixed doubles with Yuki Bhambri in a round-three match against the Philippines pair.

Nagal was beaten by China's Zhizhen Zhang in three sets 6-7, 6-1, 6-2. He fought hard to win the first set 7-6. However, he lost his rhythm in the second set lost by 1-6. The Chinese player outplayed him in the third set, defeating him 2-6. While Ankita won her first set against Japan's Haruka Kaji convincingly 6-3, she did not continue her fine touch in the second and third sets as she lost by 4-6, 6-4.

Sumit had stormed into the men's singles quarterfinals of the Asian Games after defeating Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev in two straight sets. Ankita Raina easily defeated Aditya P Karunaratne to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Games on Tuesday. (ANI)

