FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup: India succumb to 2-3 loss against Belgium

Annu (47', 51') scored a brace for India, while Noa Schreurs (5'), France De Mot (42'), and Astrid Bonami (52') netted a goal each for Belgium.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 08:25 IST
Team India in action. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian junior women's hockey team faced a narrow 3-2 defeat against Belgium in their third and final pool game at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 in Santiago, Chile on Saturday. Annu (47', 51') scored a brace for India, while Noa Schreurs (5'), France De Mot (42'), and Astrid Bonami (52') netted a goal each for Belgium, as per a Hockey India press release.

India quickly established a passing rhythm, applying a pressing game to exert pressure on Belgium. Despite securing an early penalty corner, India could not convert it into a goal. Belgium, however, not only defended solidly to deny India an early advantage but also initiated counter-attacks. This strategy paid off when Noa Schreurs (5') scored a remarkable field goal, granting Belgium an early lead. With the score in their favour, Belgium intensified their pressure by frequently penetrating the circle, restricting India's chances of equalising in the opening quarter, which concluded with Belgium leading 1-0.

Determined to turn the tide, India adopted an aggressive stance in the second quarter while emphasising possession. Nevertheless, Belgium's steadfast defence thwarted India's attempts, preserving their 1-0 lead at halftime as the second quarter ended goalless. Keen to maintain their lead, Belgium prioritised ball possession in the third quarter while consistently penetrating India's circle. Despite their efforts, a remarkable save by Khushboo prevented Belgium from furthering their advantage. However, Belgium eventually broke through as France De Mot (42') skillfully converted a penalty corner, doubling their lead. The penultimate quarter concluded 2-0 in favour of Belgium. In the final quarter, India launched an immediate offensive, leading to their first goal of the match by Annu (47') from a penalty corner, narrowing the deficit. Empowered by this breakthrough, India intensified their attacks, resulting in a crucial penalty stroke that Annu (51') calmly converted, levelling the score.

But, moments later, Belgium was also awarded a penalty stroke, which was slotted past India's goalkeeper by Astrid Bonami (52') to put her side in front again. Hopeful of finding the equaliser again, India attacked relentlessly and tried hard to breach Belgium's defense but could not, ultimately succumbing to a 3-2 defeat. (ANI)

