Left Menu

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne to undergo scan after copping blow to his finger

Pakistan were bundled out for 271 in 101.5 overs by an impressive Australian bowling attack led by Pat Cummins.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 22:58 IST
Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne to undergo scan after copping blow to his finger
Marnus Labuschagne (Photo: cricket.com.au/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne will undergo a scan after copping a blow to his finger on Pakistan's quick Khurram Shahzad's delivery on Saturday during Day 3 of the first Test at Perth Stadium, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday. During the sixth over of Australia's second innings, Khurram Shahzad, a debuting, hit Labuschagne on the finger of his right hand with a rearing delivery that jumped off a length. Labuschagne sought medical assistance right away but returned to batting after a few minutes.

Labuschagne was dismissed for 2 soon after when he top-edged a pull ball that was caught by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. During the telecast, Labuschagne was seen receiving care from medical personnel in Australia's team room. "He was with the doc and physio for the last hour just chatting through it and doing a few tests on the finger...dare say he might be pretty sore," Australia quick Josh Hazlewood told reporters after play as ESPNcricinfo quoted.

Australia's top order was put through its paces on an Optus Stadium pitch that became grittier as the day progressed. During a short-ball bombardment from spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, Steve Smith took several strikes to the arm. Smith required medical care shortly before the end of the game when an Afridi delivery grazed his forearm. However, Smith and opener Usman Khawaja survived as Australia reached stumps with a 300-run lead at 84 for 2.

Australia ended the third day at Perth having attained a massive lead of 300 against Pakistan in the ongoing first Test at the Perth Stadium on Saturday. Pakistan were bundled out for 271 in 101.5 overs by an impressive Australian bowling attack led by Pat Cummins. Australia then rode an unbeaten partnership between Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith to a dominating lead at the end of the game.

At the end of Day 3 stumps, Australia's score read 84/2 --lead by 300 runs-- with Usman Khawaja (34) and Steve Smith (43) unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023