Rahul Dravid Bids Adieu as Indian Cricket Team Head Coach

Rahul Dravid has announced that the upcoming T20 World Cup will be his final tournament as head coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid, who took over in November 2021, expressed his enjoyment in coaching but cited personal reasons for not reapplying for the role.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:20 IST
Rahul Dravid

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid confirmed on Monday that the T20 World Cup will be his last outing as head coach of the national team. Dravid's announcement, though anticipated, marks the end of a notable coaching stint that began in November 2021.

Speaking to reporters ahead of India's World Cup opener against Ireland, the cricketing legend emphasized the importance of every match he has coached. 'Every game has been crucial for me, and this tournament is no different,' Dravid stated.

Despite his love for the job and the positive experience with the team, Dravid decided not to reapply due to personal commitments. 'It's a special job, but considering my life stage and current schedules, I won't reapply,' he confirmed. As India gears up for the World Cup, there is a collective hope to cap off Dravid's tenure with an ICC trophy win.

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

