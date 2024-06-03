Rahul Dravid Bids Adieu as Indian Cricket Team Head Coach
Rahul Dravid has announced that the upcoming T20 World Cup will be his final tournament as head coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid, who took over in November 2021, expressed his enjoyment in coaching but cited personal reasons for not reapplying for the role.
In a significant development for Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid confirmed on Monday that the T20 World Cup will be his last outing as head coach of the national team. Dravid's announcement, though anticipated, marks the end of a notable coaching stint that began in November 2021.
Speaking to reporters ahead of India's World Cup opener against Ireland, the cricketing legend emphasized the importance of every match he has coached. 'Every game has been crucial for me, and this tournament is no different,' Dravid stated.
Despite his love for the job and the positive experience with the team, Dravid decided not to reapply due to personal commitments. 'It's a special job, but considering my life stage and current schedules, I won't reapply,' he confirmed. As India gears up for the World Cup, there is a collective hope to cap off Dravid's tenure with an ICC trophy win.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BCCI Foundation Laid for North-East Indoor Cricket Academies
BCCI Launches State-of-the-Art Indoor Cricket Academies in North-East
BCCI Denies Approaching Former Aussie Cricketers for India’s Head Coach Role
BCCI has not approached any former Australian cricketer with offer to coach Indian team: Board secretary Jay Shah.
DDCA Director lauds BCCI secretary Jay Shah for rewarding groundsmen, curators following IPL 2024