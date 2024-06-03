Rahul Dravid Bids Adieu as Indian Cricket Team Head Coach

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid confirmed on Monday that the T20 World Cup will be his last outing as head coach of the national team. Dravid's announcement, though anticipated, marks the end of a notable coaching stint that began in November 2021.

Speaking to reporters ahead of India's World Cup opener against Ireland, the cricketing legend emphasized the importance of every match he has coached. 'Every game has been crucial for me, and this tournament is no different,' Dravid stated.

Despite his love for the job and the positive experience with the team, Dravid decided not to reapply due to personal commitments. 'It's a special job, but considering my life stage and current schedules, I won't reapply,' he confirmed. As India gears up for the World Cup, there is a collective hope to cap off Dravid's tenure with an ICC trophy win.

