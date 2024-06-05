Left Menu

WTA Appoints Portia Archer as New Chief Executive

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has named Portia Archer as the new chief executive, succeeding Steve Simon. Archer, a former senior executive at the NBA, will start on July 29. Steve Simon will continue as WTA chairman, focusing on governance and strategic development amidst recent controversial decisions regarding tournament locations.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:50 IST
WTA Appoints Portia Archer as New Chief Executive
  • Country:
  • France

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has appointed Portia Archer as chief executive to in place of Steve Simon who left the position last year, the governing body of women's tennis said on Wednesday. Archer, previously a senior executive at the National Basketball Association (NBA), will take up her role with the WTA on July 29, the WTA said in a statement.

Simon will remain as WTA chairman, focusing on governance and strategic development. Simon had come under fire from the players over the decision to hold the 2023 WTA Finals outdoors in the Mexican resort of Cancun. They were later moved to Saudi Arabia in another decision that was widely criticised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024