The Pulse of Sports: New Charges, Retirements, and Victories

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter's career

Two additional defendants have been criminally charged in New York over a gambling scheme that led the National Basketball Association to ban former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life. According to court papers released on Thursday, Mahmud Mollah and Timothy McCormack conspired with previously charged Long Phi Pham to bet that Porter would fall short of specified performance targets in two games, knowing that he planned to quit early for alleged health reasons.

Corey Linsley released by Chargers, expected to retire

The Los Angeles Chargers released Corey Linsley on Wednesday, paving the way for the former All-Pro center to retire. Linsley, 32, competed in three games last season before being diagnosed with a non-emergent heart issue. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Sept. 30.

MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes beats Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run off of Paul Skenes, but the touted right-handed rookie and the Pittsburgh Pirates prevailed 10-6 over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Nick Gonzales matched his career high with four RBIs for Pittsburgh, including a two-run double that ignited a seven-run second inning. Yasmani Grandal, Edward Olivares and Ke'Bryan Hayes each had RBI singles for the Pirates, who can sweep the three-game series with a win on Thursday.

Cricket-ICC admits New York pitches at T20 World Cup not up to the mark

The pitches used in the T20 World Cup matches played in New York have not been up to standard and ground staff are working on remedying them for the rest of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday. The temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has hosted two games so far, both of which were low-scoring encounters due to the nature of the drop-in pitch which has made batting extremely difficult due to the movement and bounce.

Tennis-Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin win French Open mixed doubles title

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4 7-5 to win their maiden mixed doubles title together at the French Open on Thursday. The victory gave Germany's Siegemund a second mixed doubles Grand Slam crown while it was a first for Frenchman Roger-Vasselin which made it all the more special as it came on home soil.

Ice hockey-PWHL triumph bigger than trophies, says Coyne Schofield

Kendall Coyne Schofield collected a fine piece of hardware at the end of the Professional Women's Hockey League's (PWHL) inaugural season but the real prize for the three-times Olympian may have been building a path forward for her sport. The Olympic gold medallist scored in her Minnesota team's 3-0 Game 5 victory over Boston last week to hoist the Walter Cup in front of a sold-out crowd.

Motor racing-Monaco mistake not cause of Alpine exit, says Ocon

One mistake is not the reason he lost his seat at struggling Formula One outfit Alpine, Esteban Ocon on Thursday, insisting there were no hard feelings about ending his five-season stint with the team. After triggering a first-lap crash with team mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, Alpine team principal Bruno Famin warned there would be consequences and on Monday the Frenchman appeared to pay for the lapse of judgement when it was announced his contract would not be renewed.

Tennis-Swiatek, Paolini set up Paris final showdown

Iga Swiatek moved closer to a third successive French Open title by cruising past American third seed Coco Gauff on Thursday and she will play Jasmine Paolini in the final after the Italian downed Mirra Andreeva. Four-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek's 6-2 6-4 semi-final win was her 11th victory in 12 meetings with Gauff, but the 23-year-old Pole had to endure tough moments in the second set before matching her longest winning streak on clay.

Pirates fastballs dazzle on day of 100-mph heaters

That noise coming out of Pittsburgh following the Pirates' 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday is the remnants of blazing fastballs cutting through the night air along the Allegheny River. Pirates pitchers Paul Skenes and Aroldis Chapman headlined an impressive day all around baseball when 63 pitches over 100 mph were thrown all across the league. According to MLB research, it was the fourth most 100-mph fastballs thrown in a single day.

Tennis-Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open

Novak Djokovic underwent surgery on his knee, the world number one said on Thursday, after he was forced to pull out of the French Open with an injury that could threaten his Wimbledon and Olympic chances. The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ended the Serb's quest to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing his top ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)