Arshdeep Singh breaks Ashwin's 10-year-old record in T20 World Cup

India pacer Arshdeep Singh registered the best bowling figures for the nation in the history of the T20 World Cup. With his spell of 4/9, Arshdeep dethroned Ravichandran Ashwin, who held the record for ten years to become the player with the best bowling figures for India in the tournament's history.

The young left-arm pacer weaved magic with his swinging deliveries and registered figures of 4/9 against the USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. He bettered Ashwin's figures of 4/11, which he registered in 2014 against Australia in Mirpur. Harbhajan Singh slipped to the third, with his figures of 4/12 against England in Colombo in 2012.

Arshdeep reaped the most reward from India skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl after winning the toss. He inflicted a double blow on the USA in the very first over of the game as he removed Shayan Jahangir for a duck and Andries Gous for 2, putting the hosts under pressure with his tough lines and length bowling.

After Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar brought the USA back into the game, Arshdeep was then brought back into the attack, and the pacer removed dangerous batter Nitish for 27, leaving the USA tottering at 81/5. Harmeet Singh was the final wicket of the 25-year-old as he ended the innings with figures of 4/9.

In the last over, USA batters Jasdeep Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk managed to gather 7 runs to take their team's total to 110/8. USA (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

