Rain Stops Play: Warm-Up Match Abandoned

A warm-up cricket match between the South Africa women's team and the Board President’s XI was halted due to persistent rain. Before the downpour, the BP XI had reached 71 for 1 in 14 overs. The game was called off with Shweta Sehrawat and Shubha Satheesh unbeaten at the crease.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:18 IST
A warm-up match between the South Africa women's cricket team and the Board President's XI was washed out due to persistent rain on Thursday.

Batting first, the Board President's XI reached 71 for 1 in 14 overs before the skies opened up, halting any further play.

Shweta Sehrawat, who scored 24 off 33 balls, and Shubha Satheesh, with 18 off 20 balls, remained unbeaten when umpires decided to call off the game.

South Africa is slated to face India in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday, followed by a one-off Test and three T20Is in Chennai.

Brief scores: Board President's XI: 71/1 in 14 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 24 not out, Shubha Satheesh 18 not out, Priya Punia 25; Tumi Sekhukhune 1/16).

