Will Rain Save USA's Maiden Super Eight Dreams Against Ireland?

The toss for the crucial Group A T20 World Cup match between USA and Ireland was delayed due to a wet outfield. Pakistan is closely monitoring the outcome since a USA loss would keep their hopes of advancing alive. A tropical thunderstorm in Florida makes the match's start uncertain.

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:43 IST
The toss for the pivotal Group A T20 World Cup clash between the USA and Ireland faced a delay due to wet outfield conditions on Friday. Pakistan closely monitors this match, as a defeat for the USA keeps their Super Eight stage hopes alive with a chance of a huge win against Ireland in their last group game. This could help Pakistan surpass the Americans and move forward.

The USA sits second in points with four from three games, while Ireland is at the bottom with two losses. Pakistan is third, with one win from three, and India leads with an undefeated record. Opening the match seems unlikely, as a tropical storm has struck Florida, causing incessant rain and flash flooding around Lauderhill.

If the game is washed out, the USA will mark its first appearance by historically qualifying for the Super Eight stage.

