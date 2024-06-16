Left Menu

"They're always going to put out a good fight": Scotland's Brandon McMullen on close match against Australia

Despite the loss, McMullen was pleased with Scotland's hard-contested match against Australia in which the 2021 champions prevailed with five wickets.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:15 IST
"They're always going to put out a good fight": Scotland's Brandon McMullen on close match against Australia
Brandon McMullen (Photo: cricketscotland / Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saint Lucia

Scotland's hard-hitting batter Brandon McMullen praised the Australia squad for playing their trademark style of cricket in their last ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match and said they had never doubted Aussie's intentions. Despite the loss, McMullen was pleased with Scotland's hard-contested match against Australia in which the 2021 champions prevailed with five wickets.

Scotland endured heartbreak after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Super 8 stage. Australia narrowly defeated Scotland by five wickets and helped England advance to the Super Eights. If Scotland had won against Australia, they would have made history by overtaking England and advancing to the Super 8s. Scotland was on the verge of creating history. Australia's asking rate was approaching 13 as they entered the final seven overs of their chase after an unimpressive performance up to that point. But Marcus Stoinis, with the support of Travis Head and later Tim David, crushed their aspirations, leaving England breathing a sigh of relief in Antigua, securing their Super Eight position in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Scotland team fought valiantly, putting their hearts on the line to take on one of the tournament's top teams. They scored 180 runs, with McMullen leading the way with 60 runs off 34 balls. Scotland also made early gains as Australia struggled at 60 for three. The 24-year-old batter praised the Australian squad, saying they knew the Aussies would come out firing despite making it to the Super 8s. However, McMullen stated that Scotland is capable of competing with one of the world's greatest teams.

"Not at all. I think Australia is a world-class cricket team. They have been for many, many years. They're always going to put out a good fight they're never just going to walk over and let you win so I'm glad that it was a close game today. We show that we can compete at this high level against the best players in the world and again yet again we showed it tonight that no we're not far away from beating the best in the world," McMullen said in a post-match press conference. McMullen voiced his dismay that Scotland was unable to pass the final barrier.

"Obviously, it's hugely disappointing as a group we've played some real good cricket in this tournament so far and the belief was super high going into today's game. We had a good start in the first half of the game and the first innings and we just couldn't quite back it up in the bowling. I thought we bowled well at times. The first half was especially really good. And then you had a few big overs in that back end, which let us down. So unfortunately, it wasn't our day today, but I learned a lot from the game and the experience was incredible," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024