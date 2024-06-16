Lovlina Borgohain Bags Silver at Grand Prix Usti nad Labem

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain secured a silver medal in the women's 75kg category at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic. She lost to China's Li Qian in the final, who is the reigning Asian Games champion and a two-time Olympic medallist.

Borgohain, bound for the Paris Olympics, lost by a narrow 2-3 split verdict against Qian. 'Participating in this competition was crucial for my Olympic preparations,' Borgohain said in a video posted by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who lauded her performance.

The tournament, featuring four top boxers under the aegis of World Boxing, saw Borgohain win one of her three bouts. She is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics, aiming for her second Olympic medal.

