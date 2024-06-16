Pakistani Left-Arm Pacers Dominate Ireland in T20 World Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir spearheaded Pakistan's attack, limiting Ireland to a mere 106 runs in their T20 World Cup clash on Sunday. Despite the match being a dead rubber, the left-arm duo's exceptional bowling stole the spotlight.

With both teams already out and India along with debutants USA advancing from Group A, Afridi's figures of 3/22 and Amir's 2/11 showcased their prowess. Imad Wasim's 3/8 and Haris Rauf's 1/17 further cornered the Irish batters.

Gareth Delany's 31 and a 32-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mark Adair offered some resistance but were insufficient to lift Ireland, who finished at 106 for 9 in 20 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)