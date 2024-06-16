Left Menu

Pakistani Left-Arm Pacers Dominate Ireland in T20 World Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir led Pakistan's bowling attack to restrict Ireland to 106 in their T20 World Cup match. Despite both teams being out of the tournament, Afridi's 3/22 and Amir's 2/11 were standout performances, backed by Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf. Ireland's Gareth Delany offered resistance with 31 runs.

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:52 IST
Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Country:
  • United States

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir spearheaded Pakistan's attack, limiting Ireland to a mere 106 runs in their T20 World Cup clash on Sunday. Despite the match being a dead rubber, the left-arm duo's exceptional bowling stole the spotlight.

With both teams already out and India along with debutants USA advancing from Group A, Afridi's figures of 3/22 and Amir's 2/11 showcased their prowess. Imad Wasim's 3/8 and Haris Rauf's 1/17 further cornered the Irish batters.

Gareth Delany's 31 and a 32-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mark Adair offered some resistance but were insufficient to lift Ireland, who finished at 106 for 9 in 20 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

