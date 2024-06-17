Ferrari Triumphs Again in Rain-Soaked 24 Hours of Le Mans

In yet another stellar performance, Ferrari clinched their 11th victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, overcoming challenging weather conditions. The No. 50 car, driven by Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco, and Miguel Molina, finished just 14 seconds ahead of the No. 7 Toyota team.

The race was flagged off by former French soccer star Zinedine Zidane, setting the stage for an intense competition. With rain and fog causing a four-hour safety car period, the race saw Ferrari, Toyota, Porsche, and Cadillac battling under graying skies.

As the final hours loomed, Fuoco maneuvered the No. 50 Ferrari into a leading position. Despite a minor setback with a flapping door, Nielsen managed to hold off the competition, triumphing in the treacherous conditions. "Fantastic! It really is a dream come true," said Nielsen, reflecting on Ferrari's latest win in this iconic event.

