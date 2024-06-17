Rain Delays Toss in Final T20 Appearance for Trent Boult
The Group C match between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup faced delays due to intermittent rains. Despite both teams being knocked out, the match holds significance as it marks the final T20 World Cup appearance for New Zealand's star bowler, Trent Boult.
Specifically, the spotlight shines on star bowler Trent Boult, who makes his final T20 World Cup appearance in this match. New Zealand's failure to progress was sealed after a heavy 84-run loss to Afghanistan and a 13-run defeat by the West Indies.
Conversely, Papua New Guinea stands winless, having been defeated by Afghanistan, the West Indies, and Uganda, placing them at the bottom of the points table. Nonetheless, Boult's farewell appearance adds a poignant layer to an otherwise inconsequential match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
