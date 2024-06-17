Left Menu

Rain Delays Toss in Final T20 Appearance for Trent Boult

The Group C match between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup faced delays due to intermittent rains. Despite both teams being knocked out, the match holds significance as it marks the final T20 World Cup appearance for New Zealand's star bowler, Trent Boult.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:25 IST
Rain Delays Toss in Final T20 Appearance for Trent Boult
Trent Boult

Intermittent rains caused a delay in the toss for the inconsequential Group C clash of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea on Monday. Despite both teams being knocked out of the tournament, the game holds immense significance for New Zealand.

Specifically, the spotlight shines on star bowler Trent Boult, who makes his final T20 World Cup appearance in this match. New Zealand's failure to progress was sealed after a heavy 84-run loss to Afghanistan and a 13-run defeat by the West Indies.

Conversely, Papua New Guinea stands winless, having been defeated by Afghanistan, the West Indies, and Uganda, placing them at the bottom of the points table. Nonetheless, Boult's farewell appearance adds a poignant layer to an otherwise inconsequential match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024