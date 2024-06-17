Rain Delays Toss in Final T20 Appearance for Trent Boult

Intermittent rains caused a delay in the toss for the inconsequential Group C clash of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea on Monday. Despite both teams being knocked out of the tournament, the game holds immense significance for New Zealand.

Specifically, the spotlight shines on star bowler Trent Boult, who makes his final T20 World Cup appearance in this match. New Zealand's failure to progress was sealed after a heavy 84-run loss to Afghanistan and a 13-run defeat by the West Indies.

Conversely, Papua New Guinea stands winless, having been defeated by Afghanistan, the West Indies, and Uganda, placing them at the bottom of the points table. Nonetheless, Boult's farewell appearance adds a poignant layer to an otherwise inconsequential match.

