Pep Guardiola Faces Former Assistant in Premier League Opener

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will square off against a familiar face in the opening match of City's Premier League title defense. Enzo Maresca, the new Chelsea manager and former assistant to Guardiola, will be on the opposite sideline. This challenging start for City also includes fixtures against Arsenal and an away game at Newcastle.

The new season kicks off on August 16, with Manchester United hosting Fulham. New Liverpool manager Arne Slot will face promoted Ipswich for his first match in charge. Enzo Maresca, who led Leicester back to the Premier League, now faces his former club, yet to name a replacement, as they host Tottenham.

Other notable fixtures include Southampton's trip to Newcastle and Brighton under new manager Fabian Hurzeler visiting Everton. West Ham's new manager Julen Lopetegui will welcome Aston Villa, while Arsenal hosts Wolves and Bournemouth travels to Nottingham Forest. Brentford will face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

